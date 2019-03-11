Rotochopper Announces the Appointment of New CEO, Tosh Brinkerhoff

St. Martin, MN – March 4, 2019 – Rotochopper, Inc. announced today the appointment of Tosh Brinkerhoff as the company’s next chief executive officer, effective immediately. Brinkerhoff has more than 20 years of industry leadership experience with an impressive track record in heavy equipment manufacturing.

“Tosh’s personal values, supportive family, collaborative leadership style, professional management experience, heavy equipment marketing and manufacturing expertise and Central Minnesota home base all make for an excellent fit with Rotochopper’s continuing opportunity to grow and sustain the company from its roots in St. Martin, Minnesota,” says Jody Parker, chair of Rotochopper’s board of directors.

Rotochopper’s board of directors, along with business partner, Granite Equity Partners conducted a comprehensive search which led to the selection of Brinkerhoff to lead Rotochopper.

“We were delighted to contribute to this all-important leadership decision,” shared Rick Bauerly, Granite Equity Partner’s CEO. “Tosh is an ideal complement to the highly-experienced leadership team at Rotochopper. The company’s future is very bright.”

“I am excited to join Rotochopper and I look forward to building on the legacy of leadership, innovation and customer service that has been established at the company,” shared Brinkerhoff.

Brinkerhoff holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University, and an MBA from Duke University. He was hired into a leadership program at John Deere, where he gained experience in operations, business development, public affairs, and marketing. His breadth of experience widened when he joined Geringhoff North America as President and CEO in 2015; there he managed operations, procurement, logistics, customer support, marketing, sales and finance. Involved in the community, Brinkerhoff volunteers at church, coaches youth sports, and serves on committees with the Boy Scouts program. A resident of Sartell, MN, he and his wife Amy, are the parents of five boys who all attend Sartell schools.