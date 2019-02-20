SWANA CEO Appointed as ETTAC Rep

Silver Spring, MD – The CEO and Executive Director of the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), David Biderman, has been appointed again to the Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC), representing the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry.

ETTAC works with the Department of Commerce to promote environmental trade. It strives to develop and expand programs of U.S. exports of environmental technology, services, goods, and products. ETTAC committee members are senior executives representing a broad cross-section of the environmental industry.

Biderman was first appointed to the committee for a two-year term in 2016 and is thrilled to be selected to serve again.

“I helped lead a new Solid Waste Working Group that created a toolkit for the Department of Commerce to use as a template to expand the sale of American goods and services related to solid waste to overseas customers,” Biderman said. “I expect to continue to prioritize solid waste-related opportunities with the other ETTAC members and the Department of Commerce officials. With climate change, marine litter, closing dumpsites, and China/recycling on the minds of many decisionmakers throughout the world, there are many business development opportunities for U.S. solid waste equipment manufacturers and consultants.”

Biderman’s involvement on ETTAC has expanded the interactions between government agencies, SWANA, and other companies in the solid waste and recycling industry. When Biderman’s first appointment to the committee was made, SWANA was preparing to host the International Solid Waste Association’s (ISWA) World Congress. SWANA’s work through a global lens has only increased since. In the last year, SWANA was awarded a two-year grant from the United States Department of State to identify regulatory gaps, offer landfill training, and provide capacity building relating to solid waste disposal in the country of Colombia.

“SWANA’s visibility concerning international solid waste issues has grown significantly,” Michael Greenberg, SWANA’s International Vice President, said. “Over the past few years, SWANA staff and members have presented and participated at numerous conferences in Latin America and Asia. SWANA’s International Board is very supportive of David’s continued participation in ETTAC which will be of great value to the Department of Commerce and help our members expand solid waste service opportunities overseas.”

SWANA will continue to address the importance of sustainability internationally. In partnership with the Energy Recovery Council, SWANA’s leading industry technical conference, NAWTEC , will be taking place in Reston, Virginia, April 1-2, 2019. One of the key topics it will focus on is international opportunities for waste-to-energy.