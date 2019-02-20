SWANA Latest

Rest In Peace Jim Considine.

I know that this isn’t news to many of you but before the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) was SWANA, it was the Governmental Refuse Collection and Disposal Association (GRCDA). The GRCDA was born in a meeting on December 12, 1961, at the Huddle Restaurant in West Covina, CA. A group of waste industry superintendents and managers from the Los Angeles area were there to form an organization that could share and exchange knowledge and information.

Their discussions were the roots of the organization that SWANA has grown into today.

Hundreds of individuals have played pivotal roles in that growth. Right now, we’re singling out one individual, James Landers Considine. Among numerous folks, “Jim” is thought to be one of those professionals who, in the early days, helped advance the missions of GRDCA/SWANA. He could even be considered as one of SWANA’s founding fathers.

Jim Considine passed away on February 7, 2019, in Littleton, CO, at the age of 70. You can visit his online obituary page to leave a message for his family in the guest book. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Jim’s family and friends.

SWANApalooza

SWANApalooza 2019 is right around the corner and we already know the names of the 2019 Distinguished Individual Achievement Award Winners: they are Ivan Cooper and Michelle Leonard.

SWANA News:

“The Landfill Management Technical Division will present its Distinguished Individual Achievement award to Ivan Cooper, P.E., BCEE, Principal, Civic and Environmental Consultants, Inc. Drawing on 47 years of technical and management experience, Cooper oversees water and wastewater consulting activities for landfill leachate and other industrial facilities at CEC. He chairs the Landfill Management Division’s Leachate and Landfill Liquids Committee and is a frequent speaker and session curator for sessions on leachate topics. Under his leadership, the committee conducted a survey of landfill leachate management practices in North America and presented the findings at many events. Through SWANA, Cooper was invited by the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem to participate in a public diplomacy program on public-private partnerships (P3s), infrastructure management, and water/wastewater management, distribution, and regulation in the PA territories regarding the sale and reuse of treated wastewater. He was the sole U.S. representative for the program. He will be talking about this experience on February 26 at SWANApalooza.”

“The SMM Division presents its Distinguished Individual Achievement award to Michelle Leonard, Vice President at SCS Engineers. Michelle Leonard began her career in the solid waste industry in the 1990s with SCS Engineers. At the time, attending a Southern California SWANA chapter event meant she might meet only a handful of women. She was nominated for the SWANA Executive Board, where she served as treasurer, secretary, vice-president and finally International President in 2016. She is always available to present, moderate, sit on panels, work with clients on the latest programming and—most importantly—to learn new things. Her passion for her work and her depth of knowledge in our industry are unsurpassable.”

The presentation of their awards will be made at SWANApalooza 2019 in Boston, MA.

We’ll see you in Boston!