Toter’s I Can Cart Art Competition Promoted Sustainability at Breakaway Music Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. [October 16, 2018] – Leading North American manufacturer of curbside refuse and recycling carts, Toter, hosted the I Can Cart Art Competition this weekend, which brought artists together to paint 96-gallon Toter carts with themes of recycling, sustainability, and the Breakaway Music Festival. The competition also challenged participants to create “I Can” pledges inside of the cart lids to encourage attendees to recycle in an effort to promote sustainability throughout the festival.

Kristin Kinder, Director of Research and Waste Stream Sustainability for Wastequip said, “By thinking creatively about our containers on the outside, we are encouraging consumers to think differently about what they put on the inside. Through the I Can Cart Art Competition, Toter is increasing awareness about how community members can commit to rethink the waste that goes from their cart to the landfill.”

Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations. 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations. Download it now!

Judged by creativity and originality, the grand prize (VIP pass to Breakaway Music Festival for 10/12) was presented to Sydney Durrett, the silver prize (general admission to Breakaway Music Festival for 10/13) was presented to Elizabeth Haywood and the bronze prize (general admission to Breakaway Music Festival for 10/12) was presented to Veronica Maldonado. Every participant’s cart was on display at the Breakaway Music Festival, which featured Wiz Khalifa, GRiZ, Juice Wrld, Machine Gun Kelly, NGHTMRE, Lost Kings, Styles & Complete, Moonlander, Lil Pump, Louis the Child, 3Lau, Hoodie Allen, Lil Skies, Carter Cruise, Frank Walker and the Freaky Harley Boys.

Through awareness efforts, Toter promotes a culture of goodwill by supporting sustainability initiatives like the I Can Cart Art Competition. To learn more, visit www.toter.com.