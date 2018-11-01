Big Truck Rental, the nationwide leader in refuse rental trucks, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract starting November 1 to provide rental of new refuse trucks and purchase of premium pre-owned refuse trucks to the participants in the U.S. Communities national cooperative purchasing program. Following a thorough evaluation by the lead agency in the City of Charlotte, NC, Big Truck Rental was awarded a five-year contract with two additional two-year renewal options.

“This is a very important partnership for our company and we are committed to providing high quality, innovative fleet management options to each municipal agency,” said Scott Smith, Director of Municipal Sales for Big Truck Rental. “At Big Truck Rental, no location is too far, no problem is too big, and no need is too small. We do whatever it takes to keep your refuse fleet up and running.”

“Big Truck Rental’s fleet of refuse rental trucks will provide innovative solutions to municipalities that service their residents refuse and recycling needs on a daily basis,” stated Karen Ewing, Deputy Chief Procurement Officer for the City of Charlotte. “These services will not only assist with seasonal demands and emergency situations that require additional trucks, but also can help sanitation departments stay on budget with creative fleet management options that can stretch available capital.”

Big Truck Rental is North America’s number one source for refuse rental trucks and has the industry’s most modern and largest fleet available. Big Truck Rental can provide U.S. Communities participating agencies with rear load, automated side load, front load, roll-off and vacuum refuse vehicles. Backed by a nationwide dealer network, all Big Truck Rental vehicles always have the highest level of service possible.