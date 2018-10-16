Springfield, MO – Ridewell Suspensions has revised and expanded the 233-20K truck and trailer product lines to better serve customer needs. The truck and trailer product lines have expanded availability for galvanized components. The trailer drum brake models have a new cross-channel and hanger design.

The 233-20K truck suspension family now has expanded options for a factory integrated, pre-plumbed air tank kit. The 233-20K Roll Off product line now includes a narrow option for an easier fit onto the vehicle frame.

The 233T-20K trailer product line has added a bridge between the air springs to simplify installation. To reduce maintenance, the trailer line has also been updated with Huck® fasteners. A new cross-channel and hanger design for the drum brake models will highlight new pivot connection hardware, greatly reducing the fasteners needed per suspension. All models requiring air springs to be placed away from the frame will include a bridge.