12 Days of Garbage

The solid waste and recycling industry has dealt with a lot of serious issues this past year. But instead of recounting and summarizing the highlights and low-lights, I’m going to trust that you all have them under consideration as we head into the New Year.

And as you know, I’m fond of showing you videos: I’ve decided to use this time to play a light-hearted piece that was posted on social media by the Solid Waste staff from the City of North Port, FL.

Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations. 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations. Download it now!

In my town, the waste collection workers don’t have the holidays off. While my family and I celebrate, they’ll be out there getting their fair share of the “million loose packing peanuts.” My thanks and appreciation go out to all those working on Christmas and New Year’s.

Please have a safe and happy holiday season!