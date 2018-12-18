12 Days of Garbage

The solid waste and recycling industry has dealt with a lot of serious issues this past year. But instead of recounting and summarizing the highlights and low-lights, I’m going to trust that you all have them under consideration as we head into the New Year.
And as you know, I’m fond of showing you videos: I’ve decided to use this time to play a light-hearted piece that was posted on social media by the Solid Waste staff from the City of North Port, FL.
In my town, the waste collection workers don’t have the holidays off. While my family and I celebrate, they’ll be out there getting their fair share of the “million loose packing peanuts.” My thanks and appreciation go out to all those working on Christmas and New Year’s.
Please have a safe and happy holiday season!