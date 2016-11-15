Your Ticket to the Rolloff Container Roundup

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in the March/April 2000 issue of MSW Management.

In an eight-hour workday, a tightly run rolloff truck can haul 80 tons in eight loads, while frontloaders and residential trucks haven’t even hit 20 tons in two loads.

Rolloff operations are also the only activity in the waste business where the cost of entry is relatively inexpensive. Compare the price for a rolloff truck to an automated residential truck or a commercial frontloader. A rolloff truck with reasonable features might average around $160,000, while frontloaders come in around $230,000 and automated residential trucks cost $245,000. Add the price for containers to establish one day’s route—$32,000 for eight 30-yd. rolloff bins, $36,000 for 900 automated carts, and $56,000 for 140 3- or 4-yd. frontload bins—and you begin to see dollar signs.

Roll Out the Rolloff Truck As with every other facet of the refuse business, there are only two pieces to the basic operation: the truck and the container. The decision of what type of each to acquire depends on a variety of factors, including the operating environment, the region where the operation will occur, and the types of materials to be hauled. There are two primary lifting configurations available: the tilt frame and the hook lift. The majority of rolloff operations utilize the tilt frame consisting of two fixed rails that are elevated by a hydraulic ram. A cable winch attaches to a hook on the container, which is pulled onto the inclined rails. The cable pulls the container up the rails until it reaches the balance point on the rails. The rails are lowered, and the cable pulls the container along the lowered rails until it is fully seated on the truck. In a hook-lift configuration, a fixed boom pivots on an axis located at the rear of the truck chassis. The boom extends out to the rear of the truck through a low-angle hydraulic cylinder. The boom hooks onto the container and pulls it onto the bed of the truck. The concept is similar to when you reach down and hoist a heavy load onto your shoulder. Tilt frames can be configured either with a fixed tail or an extendable tail. "A fixed tail is all one piece," describes Ken Hermann, branch manager with Containing Enthusiasm for Containers The container is the other part of the hardware for a successful rolloff operation. Rolloff containers are available in two basic styles—tub or box—and in sizes ranging from 10 to 50 yd.3 The selection of the style of a container is as much a function of the region where the rolloff system operates as it is the preference of the individual company. "The rectangular container has been around for as long as I’ve been in the industry," remarks Danny James, vice president of sales and marketing for Bes-Pac in Easley, SC. "The tub-style container came into the marketplace some years after the rectangular. As its name implies, the sides are vertical, and then we break the sides in so that it has a bottom half of an octagon. The container doesn’t have any 90-degree areas at the floor and wall area, so it dumps a little bit cleaner. You don’t have the buildup of trash and so forth in the corners. The other thing about tubs is they’re nestable. There are still a lot of haulers who prefer the rectangular boxes simply because they’ve been around for a long time and that’s what they’re used to. I think the tub box is just as strong as the rectangular box. Long term, I think the maintenance cost on a tub box is less than it is on a rectangular box." Deciding which container to purchase requires an understanding of the environment in which the container will be used. "You need to know what type of stuff you’re hauling," says Bob LaMora, manager of technical services with Accurate Industries in Murial, NJ. "Standard-duty cans are good for certain applications but not for others. You need to know if it’s dry or wet waste to know whether to have gaskets in the door or not. You need to know how the containers are going to be loaded so you can design the tops of them to take the type of abuse they might be going through." In general, the use of the container will also dictate the volume of the container. The volume of a rolloff container is measured in cubic yards. In most cases, 10- or 20-yd. rolloff containers are used for more dense materials, such as concrete, asphalt, and brick generated during construction and demolition (C&D) activities. The most common general-service containers are in the 30- to 40-yd.-capacity range and are used for general C&D waste composed of mostly wood or drywall or for bulky commercial or industrial refuse. Larger-capacity containers are for bulky, lower-density items, such as tires or tree and brush trimmings. [text_ad use_post='27767'] "If there’s an area where there’s a lot of rain and it’s always wet inside, after a few years the bottoms tend to start rusting," explains Miller. "Then they usually clean it up and replate the bottom, and they’re ready to go again. Generally there’s not too much damage to the sides other than maybe some dents or scrapes." Richard Frade, general manager of AAA Recycling Sales and Services in New Bedford, MA, recommends a regiment of proper maintenance. "The biggest thing with containers is keeping a good paint job on them," he states. "We do a couple of other things with the rectangular cans. Ventilation in the vertical tubes is really important, so we keep the vent hole on the bottom open and clean. We put a larger vent hole underneath the floor plate for the vertical tube to allow all of the silt to drop out. I have some rolloff containers out there that are 30 years old. In fact, I don’t think I have ever scrapped a container." Getting What You Need The key to successful rolloff-equipment selection is to look at the entire package and select components that maximize their usefulness within the working environment. "The thing I try to do when selling equipment to other companies is to understand what they’re hauling," states Frade. "What is the majority of the material they’re hauling? If it’s all light material, then you go with one spec container or truck. But if it’s all heavy material, I try to get them involved in a truck that’s suitable for the type of hauling they’re doing. Most people get hung up on price instead of really understanding what their needs are. The cheapest price isn’t the best. As far as trucks go, I look at the dealer support in the area. What kind of service they have and what kind of parts inventory they have. Sometimes if you’re looking at a truck and it’s 2,000 or 3,000 dollars cheaper, it might not be the best thing if you don’t have any dealer support or parts inventory. 