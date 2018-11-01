Hallco Industries, Inc. Announces Several Organizational Changes as Part of its Continued Global Growth Plan

As Hallco Industries, Inc. continues its global expansion, we have appointed a new CEO Hallco Global, President of Hallco Industries and Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

It is with great pride that Hallco Industries of Tillamook, Oregon announces the next phase of our expansion into Europe, Australia and Asia. This expansion in conjunction with our recent establishment of Hallco Do Sud America (Hallco of South America) in Brazil will give HALLCO the ability to provide Live Floors® solutions across the globe.

To better serve our global expansion, Luke Almond will be promoted to CEO Hallco Global. Mr. Almond has served as President of Hallco Industries, Inc. since 2014. Under his direction, Hallco Industries has experienced tremendous growth both domestically and abroad. Mr. Almond’s dynamic personality and focus have been the driving forces that have led Hallco to increase in sales and market penetration. In his new position, Mr. Almond will oversee all Hallco global divisions and will be responsible for integrating all divisions under one umbrella, ensuring quality and consistency as Hallco continues to grow.

With Hallco Industries global expansion Vice President, Ricardo Aguiñaga will assume the position of President of Hallco Industries, Inc. In this new position, Mr. Aguiñaga will be tasked with directly overseeing operations from North, Central and South America as well as coordinating all other Hallco divisions. Mr. Aguiñaga started with Hallco industries in 2014 as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Shortly after joining Hallco Mr. Aguiñaga was promoted to Sales and Marketing Manager where he was responsible for the growth and direction of Hallco Industries sales team and marketing message.

The current US, National Sales Manager Richard Moffitt will be promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Moffitt came to Hallco with decades of experience in manufacturing industrial equipment and business development of manufacturing technologies. As a Veteran Non-Commissioned Officer of the U.S. Army, Mr. Moffitt believes teamwork and dedication to excellence are the guiding principles of the Hallco team. A previous customer of Hallco Industries, Mr. Moffitt gained an intimate knowledge of the company’s products and technologies; joining Hallco as a Regional Sales Manager in June of 2016. He was promoted to National Sales Manager in 2017, where he has grown company sales and increased market penetration in the United States.

Hallco Industries, Inc. is an Oregon based manufacturing company that manufactures, sells, and distributes the Original Live Floors® for the movement of all types of bulk and palletized materials. Our Live Floors® can move and meter products ranging from agriculture and biomass to MSW and C&D waste. Hallco Industries Live Floors® can be installed in trailers for mobile applications or stationary bins for agriculture, biomass, and waste projects.