Stormwater’sBest of 2018

Before we close the books on 2018, let’s revisit Stormwater’s top posts and stories for the year.

This blog post received more comments than any other Stormwater post published in 2018.

Meatless Monday—and Every Day—at the Office

Many people, for environmental, health, or ethical reasons, choose not to eat meat. But what if someone else made that choice for you? This CNN article reports on a company, WeWork, that has just banned meat in the workplace. That means meat won’t be served at company-sponsored events, and employees submitting expense reports won’t be reimbursed for meals that include red meat, poultry, or pork. Continue Reading

Costs are rising, supplies are dwindling and the clock is ticking. Explore solutions and new ways to collaborate by joining your colleagues in San Diego, January 22-23, 2019, at the Western Water Summit. Click here for details

This blog was the most read post based on total website traffic from Stormwater weekly.

Muddying the Waters on the Clean Water Rule

Last week, the US Supreme Court made a unanimous ruling regarding the Clean Water Rule, also known as the Waters of the US, or WOTUS. Unfortunately, the decision doesn’t really settle much of anything; what it does do is clarify where challenges to the rule should be heard: in federal district courts.

The rule has had a long and contentious history. First proposed by EPA and the US Army Corps of Engineers under the Obama administration, the rule sought to clarify what is actually covered by the Clean Water Act. Earlier Supreme Court decisions had left some ambiguity about whether certain wetlands and ephemeral streams were covered. The government said this left 60% of streams and wetlands potentially unprotected. Continue Reading

From the pages of Stormwater online magazine, this article by Carol Brzozowski received the most views from search traffic.

Picturing the Flood

Modeling and mapping software provides an accurate look at flood zones and drainage systems.

As stormwater modeling software improves, stormwater professionals are discovering the ability to obtain more accurate information for typical projects as well as an increasing number of ways in which it can be used.

What Happens in Houston

An analysis of flood claims in several southeast Houston, TX, suburbs from 1999 to 2009 found that the ­Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 100-year ­floodplain maps failed to capture 75% of flood damages from five serious floods, none of which reached the ­threshold of a 100-year event, according to researchers at Rice University. Continue Reading

Thank you for your continued readership of Stormwater, we appreciate your comments and suggestions. We look forward to seeing you in 2019 at the Western Water Summit and StormCon, and we wish you a Happy New Year!