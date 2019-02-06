American Fiberglass Tank Repair Announces New Fiberglass Tanker Trailer Lining Facility in Franklin, NH

Fiberglass inspection, repair and lining company responds to increased demand by adding additional FRP tank trailer service capacity.

American Fiberglass Tank Repair (AFTR) has announced that it has equipped and commissioned an additional trailer lining facility at Mercantile Place in Franklin, NH. The new facility will immediately double AFTR’s dedicated trailer lining capacity. The new facility also offers additional inside space for future expansion. AFTR’s existing fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) tank trailer lining facility is located in Ashland, NH.

“We are pleased to add this new facility, which will double our current capacity and provide additional opportunities for expansion,” said Jim Turcotte of AFTR’s Senior Management Team. He continued, “It is the ideal location to provide efficient service for our growing customer base of FRP tank trailer haulers operating in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.”

“I am excited that American Fiberglass Tank Repair has decided to expand its operations and facilities within our historic city,” commented Tony Giunta, Mayor of Franklin. “American Fiberglass Tank’s newest facility will boost the local economy by providing additional jobs and increasing our tax base. Our city prides itself on our simplified permitting process, and we’re currently working hard to provide an even more streamlined permitting process for outstanding development projects like Mercantile Place. This great development is a perfect example of why I like to say ‘Franklin is the city that works.'”

“We are pleased that American Fiberglass Tank Repair has signed on to become a cornerstone tenant in our Mercantile Place light industrial project,” said General Properties LLC representative Jeff Colner. “Strong support from the Mayor, City Council, City Manager, Town Planner, and Planning Board encouraged AFTR to partner with us in our renovation and expansion plans for Mercantile Place. We have enjoyed collaborating with AFTR to create their new state-of-the-art fiberglass tanker lining facility so close to their headquarters. We look forward to announcing more agreements as we work with our partners and advance our plans for the other buildings at Mercantile Place.”

When finished, the Mercantile Place business complex will be home to a mix of additional businesses, including FBG Tank Services, a branch of First Business Group; Sustainable Refining, a formulator of “Green” vehicle undercoating products; Poly Lining Systems; Online Motor Deals, LLC; and a vehicle service maintenance center. The complex will be managed by GP Property Management, a division of General Properties, LLC.

About American Fiberglass Tank Repair

In addition to its NH based FRP tanker trailer lining business, American Fiberglass Tank Repair, LLC, also provides strategized services using regional technicians for its field service teams. Serving all of North America and focusing on the needs of the potable and wastewater industries as well as chemical processing operations, these fiberglass field service teams consist of specialists in the repair of fiberglass nozzles, tank leaks, shell cracks, as well as internal corrosion coat restoration, on all fiberglass vessels. Engineer-driven, the AFTR field service teams are seasoned technicians trained by the composites engineers who head up the AFTR operation. AFTR field crews are equipped to supply repairs and services to fiberglass vessels in all 50 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

More information is available at: https://www.americanfiberglasstank.com

