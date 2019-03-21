Banyan Water Announces 3 Billion Gallons of Water Savings, Detected Hundreds of Leaks in 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (March 20, 2019)— Banyan Water, the leading provider of total water management software, today released its comprehensive leak detection analysis for 2018 following a record-breaking water savings milestone. The company has saved more than 3 billion gallons of water for enterprises since its inception.

Banyan Water’s total water management platform, Banyan Water Central, gathers real-time data from multiple sources to provide a complete overview of a property’s—or an entire portfolio’s—water usage over time. Banyan Water Central automates reporting and leak detection analysis to provide corporations with critical data needed to make decisions and mitigate risk.

“Data-driven water technology must become the industry standard to combat rising water rates and the growing global water crisis,” said Gillan Taddune, CEO of Banyan Water. “Banyan provides unprecedented visibility into a property’s water usage, an invaluable asset for facility management practices. IoT-enabled water technology not only creates a more sustainable built environment, but greatly reduces operating expenses for portfolio managers.”

With data-driven water technology, facility managers can detect water usage anomalies in real time, identifying and stopping leaks before incurring detrimental water loss. Banyan analyzed its more than 600 detected leaks in 2018, revealing a number of insights:

Banyan’s real-time leak detection, alerting and auto-shut off technology saved an estimated 197 million gallons of water that would have been wasted otherwise.

The average leak size equated to about five gallons per minute.

On average, leaks will go undetected for more than 45 days without software like Banyan Water Central.

The smaller the leak, the smaller the chance it will be detected, prolonging its wasteful effects on your water bill, operational costs and your property’s overall water usage and profitability.

About Banyan Water

Founded in 2011, Banyan Water is the leading provider of total water management software for the built environment. Using smart devices and real-time monitoring and analytics, Banyan protects Earth’s most precious resource while generating untapped revenue for clients. Since the company’s inception, Banyan has saved more than 3 billion gallons of water—equivalent to the resources required to make 150 million pints of beer—and in 2018, increased customer asset value by $20 million. For more information, visit www.banyanwater.com.