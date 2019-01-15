Brown and Caldwell adds to smart water resume by joining the SWAN Forum

Brown and Caldwell, a full-service environmental engineering and construction firm, has solidified its smart water sector standing by joining the Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN), the leading global hub for the smart water and wastewater sectors.

Water and wastewater utilities increasingly face challenges associated with rising water demand and aging infrastructure, adding pressures to already burdened supply, treatment, and distribution systems. Brown and Caldwell partners with utilities investing in new assets, technology, and infrastructure renewal to design and implement smart utility roadmaps for cost-effective, high-value outcomes.

“Joining the SWAN Forum reinforces our dedication to accelerating innovation across the industry to solve the most complex water-related issues,” said Michael Karl, national smart utility technology lead at Brown and Caldwell. “We take pride in creating breakthroughs with our clients, hence we are excited to participate in the forum as a platform to collaborate and share knowledge for the betterment of the industry.”

Amir Cahn, executive director of the SWAN Forum, added, “We are thrilled to have Brown and Caldwell, a recognized smart water leader, join the global smart water hub. Their wealth of expertise adds tremendous value to our rapidly growing community.”

Brown and Caldwell is rapidly securing its position as a gatekeeper of utilities’ digital transformation strategies. In October 2018, the firm announced the launch of BC Blue, a smart utility approach to efficiently manage and operate water, wastewater, and stormwater utilities. The approach aligns operations and systems to better collect and understand data for long-term capital investment and innovation planning while reducing operator training time.

To engage with global smart water experts, Brown and Caldwell will participate in the SWAN 9th Annual Conference taking place May 15-16 at the Hyatt Regency Miami. The conference will focus on “Navigating the Utility Journey: From Leadership to Results.” Learn more at www.swan-2019.com

About Brown and Caldwell

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Brown and Caldwell is a full-service environmental engineering and construction firm with 52 offices and 1,600+ professionals across North America. For more than 70 years, our creative solutions have helped scores of municipal, federal and private agencies successfully overcome their most challenging water and environmental obstacles. As an employee-owned company, Brown and Caldwell is passionate about meeting our clients’ needs and making a difference for our environment and communities. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com

About the SWAN Forum

The Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) is the leading global hub for the smart water sector, accelerating the awareness and adoption of data-driven technologies in water and wastewater networks worldwide. A UK-based non-profit organization, SWAN brings together key players in the water sector to collaborate and share knowledge while offering access to cutting-edge research, global networking opportunities, and the ability to proactively influence the future of the water industry. Learn more at www.swan-forum.com/

