Jacobs Focuses on Resilient Future with Sustainable Solutions Across Water Cycle



New white paper and formal giving partnership with Water For People add to company’s efforts to quench the global water crisis in honor of Imagine a Day Without Water

As part of an annual giving campaign, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) is raising donations for nonprofit organization Water For People, expanding the company’s commitment to helping end the global water crisis with sustainable solutions. Jacobs also published a new white paper, “The Water of Our Future is the Water of Our Past” that discusses one potential solution to help overcome water supply challenges.

Water For People partners with communities, local entrepreneurs and governments to build, operate and maintain reliable water and sanitation systems and services in nine countries. During the last 25 years, Jacobs (through past CH2M annual giving campaigns) has donated more than $2 million to Water For People.

“Developed countries take safe drinking water for granted, but it truly introduces fresh vitality in underserved countries. Globally, 2.1 billion people lack access to safe water and 4.5 billion people live in areas where sanitation is non-existent, or inadequate at best,” said Jacobs Chairman and CEO Steve Demetriou. “With solutions we deliver across the entire water cycle – along with support we give to organizations like Water For People – our focus is on changing the narrative to ensure more communities, industries and regions have access to the precious resource they need to flourish and expand.”

Much of global livelihoods and economies rely on water – from growing food to manufacturing computers – it enables the energy that powers our buildings, homes and transportation systems. U.N. studies project that by 2030, 47 percent of the global population will be living in areas under high water stress.

“As demand for freshwater increases, we can’t ignore the pressing issue that this resource is limited in quantity,” said Jacobs Global Director of Water and Vice President Peter Nicol. “Just as water is integral to nearly every facet of our society, it is a major part of our business. Whether it is through helping our clients manage their water resources holistically, or partnering with organizations to incite positive changes, Jacobs’ work to end the global water crisis is protecting the health of our planet today and for the future.”

Furthering the company’s commitment to water sustainability, Jacobs has released its latest white paper, “The Water of Our Future is the Water of Our Past,” exploring the factors at the root of the global water crisis and insights on one promising solution to diminish it: potable water reuse. It also examines Jacobs-supported cases leading the way to a more connected, sustainable water future, such the 2018 U.S. Water Prize award-winning Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow program.

Interested in learning more about the global water crisis and how Jacobs helps ensure people have access to safe, reliable water supplies? Download the white paper.

