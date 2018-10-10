Water Treatment & Wastewater Treatment Reuse Experts Launch A New Water Treatment Solutions Website to Help Municipal & Industrial Businesses Across the World



Genesis Water Technologies introduces a new website, more effectively conveying their core solutions and services to clients and partners worldwide.

Genesis Water Technologies, a leading specialized water treatment solutions company focused on serving industrial and municipal clients worldwide, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.genesiswatertech.com.

The new site clearly illustrates the innovative solutions and services Genesis Water Technologies offers for drinking water, process water, and wastewater reuse including specialized consulting services.

The completely revamped website has a simplified, modern and responsive design, enhanced navigation and a more engaging user experience. Specialized content areas were created to assist their municipal and industrial clients in association with local partners to make well informed decisions about their clients water & wastewater treatment needs and the application of GWT solutions to meet these needs.

Visitors can more easily review GWT water & wastewater treatment solutions and treatment medias as well as interact through their social media channels and blogs. The resources section of the website provides visitors with enhanced educational content including published case studies, videos, brochures, presentations and guides.

“Across the US and in many regions all over the world, water quality and water scarcity have become issues that have become more intensified over the last few years, as a result of aging infrastructure, new and emerging contaminants and an expanding industrial and agricultural demand for fresh water. We are pleased to debut this new site to our clients and partners focused on providing solutions to these critical issues,” stated Nick Nicholas, Technical Director at Genesis Water Technologies

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for Genesis Water Technologies mailing list on their Contact Us page.

About Genesis Water Technologies, Inc. (GWT)

Genesis Water Technologies, Inc. is a global specialized water treatment solutions company focused on providing innovative, sustainable water treatment, waste water treatment & reuse solutions for industrial and municipal applications. Their specialized solutions assist commercial, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide to save money, reduce water borne disease, and optimize their water treatment processes in a sustainable manner. Genesis Water Technologies is dedicated to listening and responding to their clients requirements and providing specialized solutions to serve these needs.

To learn more about Genesis Water Technologies and their specialized solutions and services, please visit their website at www.genesiswatertech.com.