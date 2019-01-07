WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition Issues Call for Abstracts

Experts in the field of urban water efficiency and conservation are invited to submit abstracts for the 12th annual WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition (WSI), slated for October 2-3 in Las Vegas.

Abstracts must be submitted to [email protected] no later than Thursday, Feb. 28. Candidates must include contact information, organization name, and the name and contact information for any secondary speaker with their abstract.

Professionals, scientists, government employees, public- and private-sector institutions, policy makers, students, and all others working in an industry related to water efficiency are invited to submit an abstract for an oral presentation, panel discussion or workshop.

A complete list of topics and submittal guidelines is available at the WSI website, WaterSmartInnovations.com. Candidates chosen as presenters will be notified by e-mail and postal mail no later than Monday, April 29.

Complimentary conference registration will be provided to all accepted participants for the day of their presentation only, or receive a $110 discount off full conference registration of $395.

Event organizers continue to build upon the successes of previous WSI conferences, which serves to broaden the knowledge of innovations in urban water conservation and efficiency including products, programs and outreach. WSI organizers will consider all topics related to innovations in water conservation; potential topics include:

Water/Energy Production Nexus

Drought Management

Alternate Sources

Rainwater/Greywater/Stormwater Harvesting

Sustainable Construction and Development

High Efficiency Fixtures and Appliances

Policy Development/Public Outreach

Landscapes and Outdoor Water Use

Marketing

Conservation and Incentives

Education (youth, adult)

Water Loss Management

Water Efficiency and the Environment

WSI is presented by the Southern Nevada Water Authority in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense Program, the Alliance for Water Efficiency, the American Water Works Association, and other forward-thinking organizations. Visit WaterSmartInnovations.com for updates, schedules, and more information.

