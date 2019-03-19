World Water Day 2019: Sensus Extends Xylem Watermark Program Invitation

Sensus Reach 2019 conference offers attendees an opportunity to make a difference

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 19, 2019) – Here are the facts. The world is facing unprecedented water challenges brought on by population growth, urbanization and shrinking fresh water supplies. Millions of people lack access to clean drinking water.

As countries around the globe observe World Water Day, Sensus, a Xylem brand, is inviting customers, distributors and partners to join employees in support of Watermark, Xylem’s corporate citizenship and social investment program. One such opportunity will be for those who attend the 2019 Sensus Reach conference in Anaheim, California.

“Many of our utility customers are focused on ways to conserve water and energy so it makes sense to invite them to participate in a special Watermark service activity during our conference in November,” said Xylem Measurement & Control Solutions President Colin Sabol. “This invitation is one of many being made by our global Xylem colleagues as part of an effort to include our customers in an initiative that is at the core of our company values.”

The Xylem Watermark program aims to provide and protect safe water resources for communities in need and educate individuals about water issues such as sanitation and hygiene. Since 2008, Xylem Watermark has made significant investments through corporate grants, in-kind product donations, employee contributions and corporate matching. Watermark events are conducted year round and vary from shoreline cleanup to water quality testing to raising awareness about global water issues.

This month Sensus employees worldwide are taking part in the Xylem Watermark Make Your Mark Challenge. The program ties to World Water Day and Earth Day and encourages employees to find ways individually and collectively to get involved in volunteer efforts.

About Sensus

Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers—from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses—do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

