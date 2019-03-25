Xylem to redefine toughness for the Mining & Construction industries with new innovative solutions at BAUMA 2019

MUNICH, Germany, March 25, 2019 – Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will showcase its most resilient and innovative solutions yet at BAUMA 2019 (April 8-14, Messe München). New and improved products under Xylem’s powerful portfolio of tough dewatering and flood protection pumps is set to redefine toughness for the mining and construction industries, allowing customers across Europe to dig deeper and build bigger.

New additions to Xylem’s portfolio include the latest smart dewatering pump from Godwin’s Smart Series – the smart solution for water that offers unmatched control and peace of mind anytime, anywhere, and will be launched at the Xylem booth on Monday, April 8 at 2:00pm (booth #449, Hall A6). The new Godwin Dri-Prime pump has been specifically designed to combat the toughest mining and construction applications, offering improved efficiency, increased flexibility and greater sustainability.

The new dewatering pump can be equipped with a new generation of Xylem Field Smart Technology (FST), Xylem’s first-in-industry Cloud-based telematics platform that enables the Internet of Things (IoT) and allows Xylem’s customers to monitor & control the pump from anywhere in the world. Xylem’s new FST platform will be on display at the Xylem booth for the first time, with live demonstrations taking place throughout the entire BAUMA show.

Jim Mowbray International General Manager at Xylem Europe’s Dewatering business said, “We are very much looking forward to launching the latest addition to our Godwin Smart S series. The S series has set a new industry standard with its ability to easily handle the toughest mining and construction applications, and our latest innovation will certainly redefine toughness for our customers across Europe. Our newest dewatering pump offers increased hydraulic efficiency, greater fuel economy, and streamlined serviceability, and we are delighted to bring such customer benefits to market”.

Under its Godwin brand, Xylem will also highlight its Flood Protection (FP) Dri-Prime series,the first set of high flow, portable pumps certified to handle flooding, the world’s toughest dewatering challenge. The Godwin FP Dri-Prime series is specifically designed to remove destructive floodwaters and prevent flood water from reaching critical building systems and interior spaces. The Godwin FP series is the only set of portable dewatering pumps to earn the seal of approval from FM Global, the largest private insurer of commercial and industrial properties worldwide.

Kevin Snow, Global Product Manager for Xylem’s Godwin brand said, “Floods can be devastating for businesses, often disrupting operations for extended periods of time. Having smart, high flow pump systems and solutions in place to help protect insured industrial and commercial properties against the growing threat of climate change is a critical flood mitigation solution for building owners and operators.

“The Godwin Dri-Prime FP Series is the latest in Xylem’s resilience-building product portfolio, and is the first to have surface mounted diesel pumps certified by FM Global. Godwin’s Flood Protection Series is compliant with the most rigorous certification standards in the world, and each pump in the series can be relied upon to handle the toughest dewatering challenge when flood waters threaten.”

At BAUMA 2019, Xylem will also showcase upgrades to its Flygt 2201 series – one of Xylem’s most robust range of dewatering pumps engineered to deliver high performance day after day, year after year. The enhanced Flygt 2201 series has been specifically designed for challenging dewatering applications. The unique, patented DuraSpin hydraulic of the Flygt 2201 has been proven to be three times more wear-resistant than traditional hydraulic designs, leading to improved serviceability and reduced maintenance costs. Xylem will also reveal its latest addition to the series, the Flygt Super High Head Cast Iron 2201, which has the capacity to pump up to 140 metres.

Xylem’s presence at BAUMA 2019 follows the launch of Xylem’s new rental identity, Xylem Rental Solutions, earlier this year. Xylem is the only global company operating in the dewatering and product treatment space that manufactures, rents, sells and services its equipment, giving its customers access to a broad range of market-leading dewatering and water treatment technologies and solutions. Xylem Rental Solutions offers market-leading expertise, and the breadth of its fleet helps customers across Europe solve every water challenge, offering both engineered and turnkey project capabilities.

Xylem has invested significantly in its European International rental footprint, creating the world’s largest rental fleet of over 20,000 assets. The company also recently opened a new rental ‘SuperHub’ based in Bremen, Germany. The new, centralized hub carries a broad range of specialized rental assets, for tailor-made applications including engineering expertise across Europe.

Falk Petersdorf, Managing Director of Xylem Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said, “We have invested significantly in our European rental offering with more than 6,000 rental assets available to customers across 80 rental sites. We can have the right fleet mix, in the right location, at the right time to execute complex, engineered rental projects – both temporary and longer-term. In addition, we will continue to expand our rental offering with Wedeco ultraviolet (UV) and ozone treatment units, offering customers complete solutions of pumping, disinfection and wastewater treatment.”

“With the world’s largest rental fleet of 20,000 assets as well as unmatched expertise and experience, Xylem is equipped to address any water removal, flood protection or disinfection and wastewater treatment needs. We are unique as the only global company operating in this space that manufactures, rents, sells and services its equipment.”

Attendees at BAUMA are also invited to attend Xylem’s networking event, specifically tailored to women working in the construction and mining industries. The event will be held at the Xylem booth (booth #449, Hall A6) on Monday, April 8th from 5:30pm – 7:00pm, offering the opportunity for women in the mining and construction industries to come together and discuss industry topics and more.

To check out the latest updates from Xylem at BAUMA, please visit: https://www.xylem.com/en-uk/redefine-tough-bauma-2019