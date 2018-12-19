Water Efficiency’s Best of 2018

Before we close the books on 2018, let’s revisit Water Efficiency’s top posts and stories for the year.

This blog post received more comments than any other Water Efficiency post published in 2018.

Coastal Concerns

The effects of sea level rise extend beyond beach neighborhoods to national security.

I’ve written about rising sea levels and the potential effects on infrastructure for a number of years now. But the gravity of this global issue resonated with particular poignance last week when my town released a landmark report outlining the effects of sea rise on our little seaside community.

The report, called the Coastal Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Project report, was produced in response to a 2017 California Coastal Commission study that identified specific areas of Carpinteria, CA, my hometown, that will be impacted. Continue Reading

This blog was the most read post based on total website traffic from Water Efficiency weekly.

The Cannibus Conundrum

For weeks I thought I had a skunk problem. Every evening, the scent returned. But as it turns out, odiferous varmints were not to blame. My home, nestled in an agricultural region of California, has recently found itself at the epicenter of the cannabis industry. And it seems that this burgeoning agricultural business may affect more than one’s olfactory receptors.

Six western states have legalized cannabis—Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Alaska, and California. But a number of water professionals are asking how the growth of this industry might impact water resources. Continue Reading

From the pages of Water Efficiency online magazine, this article by Dan Rafter received the most views from search traffic.

Put Data to Work

Investing in AMI is not enough.

It wasn’t long ago that automated meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) were a pair of luxuries that most water utilities couldn’t afford.

Those days are over. Water experts say that both AMR and AMI are tech that utilities absolutely need if they are to reduce the amount of non-revenue water they lose each year and provide their customers with a detailed analysis of their daily water consumption. Continue Reading

Thank you for your continued readership of Water Efficiency, we appreciate your comments and suggestions. We look forward to seeing you in 2019 at the Western Water Summit and StormCon, and we wish you a Happy New Year!