Watkins Erosion Control Eliminates $9K Per Month in Lost Labor Costs with Curo

Curo, an Atlanta home and field service application provider, is helping Watkins Erosion Control save approximately $9K per month in lost labor costs after the company rolled out the application to its field services crews. Watkins deploys work crews to prevent erosion at vulnerable construction sites around Atlanta, Georgia. The hectic schedule and disconnected workforce at disparate locations was creating daily chaos for the company.

“I was redlining every day just to keep up, taking 4 to 5 hours just to make the schedule after a 10 hour day out on jobsites,” said Watkins Operations Manager Ashley Osterholt. “Every day, I’d take 100 calls at all hours of the day and night, mostly answering questions like ‘Where do I need to be?’, ‘How do I get there?’, ‘Who is the jobsite contact?’, ‘How should I do this job?’ and ‘Does this look right?’”

Watkins brought in Curo to get the entire workforce on the same page and immediately eliminated an estimated $2,250 per week in lost labor costs. Using the Curo app on his phone or laptop, Ashley now locates each of the worksites in the app using maps, and Curo’s GPS-location technology enables him to drop a pin describing the exact work on the precise spot at each property where a specific task is required.

Through Curo, Ashley and his Crew Leads assign the right worker to each task, with customer information, driving directions and job details communicated to workers so they have everything they need right at their fingertips to complete a job. When a project is done, the worker takes a picture and sends it to a Crew Lead for confirmation that it was done right. And throughout the day, Ashley can track the progress of work as it happens.

“With Curo’s scheduling and location features, we were immediately able to deploy crews to sites faster, and have recaptured 150 wasted labor hours per week,” said Osterholt.

The increased productivity has increased the number of jobs that Watkins completes in a week, and Watkins is using those found hours to put its crews to work more often.

“With Curo my time spent scheduling was cut by 3 1/2 hours a day,” said Osterholt. “We saved $450 on the very first day by deploying our crews 30 minutes earlier, so Curo paid for itself in less than 2 days…and I believe we’ll gain another half-hour of labor a day.”

